Soda City Live: Lobster Rolls and Upcoming Events at Market on Main

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Market on Main is cooking up more than meals. They are offering guests an amazing experience not just for friends and family but for their pups as well.

We talked about the upcoming Gamecocks Great’s Brunch signing happening Aug. 26 from noon to 3 p.m. and their Final Victory Animal Rescue event happening that same day from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Executive Chef, Howard Stevens showed us how they roll at Market on Main with their Summer lobster roll and how they’ll be heating up this dish in the Fall.

