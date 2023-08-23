SkyView
Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday: Benefits of Athletes Receiving Regular Chiropractic Care

Dr. Tim Losby is a Chiropractor with Max Living Chiropractic who shares the benefits of regular chiropractic care for athletes.
Dr. Tim Losby is a Chiropractor with Max Living Chiropractic who shares the benefits of regular chiropractic care for athletes.(SODA CITY LIVE)
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - a new season of sports- can come with new injuries, stress to previous injuries, and a ton of bodily wear and tear.

Athletes and parents of athletes can limit damage by ensuring proper care.

Dr. Tim Losby is a Chiropractor with Max Living Chiropractic who shares the benefits of regular chiropractic care for athletes.

He also left us with some tips for a healthy spine.

5 tips for a healthy spine:

  • Get an x-ray
  • Full spinal motion before a workout
  • Cervical traction
  • Deep Squat

