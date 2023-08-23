Sheriff requests SLED after woman found dead at detention center

SkyView
Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate the death of a detainee.(File image - Pixabay)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate the death of a detainee.

According to Sheriff Anthony Dennis, the woman was found unconscious early morning Wednesday during a routine check.

Staff members at the detention center began first aid and (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) CPR until EMS arrived on the scene.

Hosanna Dinkins was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators said Dinkins was not at the detention center due to criminal charges but was being held there on an Order from the Probate Court since June 28, 2023.

She was only supposed to be held at the detention center until she could be transferred to a facility through the South Carolina Department of Mental Health.

“While the death of Ms. Dinkins is tragic on its own, it highlights the need for additional services and resources for our citizens who are dealing with mental health issues,” stated Sheriff Dennis.

