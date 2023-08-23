SkyView
SC Supreme Court upholds state’s 6-week abortion ban

he South Carolina Supreme Court upheld the state’s 6-week abortion ban.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Supreme Court upheld the state’s 6-week abortion ban.

The 6-week abortion ban is immediately in effect and bans abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected. It allows exceptions to save the mother’s life, fetal anomalies and sexual assault victims through 12 weeks.

Read the full ruling here:

Gov. Henry McMaster released a statement on the ruling that said:

“The Supreme Court’s ruling marks a historic moment in our state’s history and is the culmination of years of hard work and determination by so many in our state to ensure that the sanctity of life is protected. With this victory, we protect the lives of countless unborn children and reaffirm South Carolina’s place as one of the most pro-life states in America.”

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

