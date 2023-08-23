SC Senate announces special election for John Scott’s seat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A special election was announced on Tuesday to fill the seat of former Richland County Senator John Scott, who died on this month at 69.

Scott began serving in the state legislature in the 1990s as a Democrat.

He died on Aug. 19 “surrounded by family and close friends,” after being hospitalized at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston according to a statement released by Senate President Thomas Alexander.

The Office of the President of the state Senate has said that there would be a special election held on Jan. 2, which is a few days before the legislative session begins on Jan. 9.

Candidates looking to fill the open seat in Senate District 19 will need to apply between Sep. 1 and Sept. 9. A primary election would be held on Oct. 24, and if necessary, a run-off will be held on Nov. 7, according to Senate officials.

Senate District 19 is in the northern part of Richland County, below Blythewood and above Columbia, Forest Acres, West Columbia and Arcadia Lakes. It borders the district that encompasses Irmo.

