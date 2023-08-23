SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SC Senate announces special election for John Scott’s seat

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Maggie Brown
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A special election was announced on Tuesday to fill the seat of former Richland County Senator John Scott, who died on this month at 69.

Scott began serving in the state legislature in the 1990s as a Democrat.

He died on Aug. 19 “surrounded by family and close friends,” after being hospitalized at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston according to a statement released by Senate President Thomas Alexander.

The Office of the President of the state Senate has said that there would be a special election held on Jan. 2, which is a few days before the legislative session begins on Jan. 9.

Candidates looking to fill the open seat in Senate District 19 will need to apply between Sep. 1 and Sept. 9. A primary election would be held on Oct. 24, and if necessary, a run-off will be held on Nov. 7, according to Senate officials.

Senate District 19 is in the northern part of Richland County, below Blythewood and above Columbia, Forest Acres, West Columbia and Arcadia Lakes. It borders the district that encompasses Irmo.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A press release from the sheriff’s department said the deputy and another person were outside...
Off-duty Richland County deputy shot at his home, no arrests made
Senior Trooper Demarcus A. Butler was arrested by Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. On the...
Senior state trooper arrested, charged with DUI
Law enforcement said a suspect told deputies what led to a person being stabbed.
Argument over parking led to Clarendon County fatal stabbing, deputies say
covid numbers
Doctors report rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations: What to know
Officers said the two people allegedly shoplifted over $180 worth of merchandise from the...
Police search for suspects accused of stealing from Lexington gas station

Latest News

The student career fair was hosted by Lexington Richland 5′s First Job Initiative.
Lexington-Richland School District 5 program offers students work experience
The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection with Saint Andrews Road.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Richland County
The whistleblower is a current DJJ employee and provided WIS an email sent by BRRC Facility...
Department of Juvenile Justice whistleblower calls out post-riot policy choices
The Joint Citizens and Legislative Committee on Children is traveling around the state for its...
Committee wants to hear your ideas on how to help South Carolina’s children