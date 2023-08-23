SkyView
Sandstorm creator Darude set to appear at University of South Carolina football game

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sandstorm is a big part of the University of South Carolina’s (USC) athletic history and Gamecocks fans have a chance at catching a performance by its creator, Finnish DJ and producer Darude, in Columbia.

He’s scheduled to take the stage for one-hour at Gamecock Village before serving as the celebrity starter at USC’s home football game against Kentucky on Nov. 18, according to Gamecock Athletics.

“Sandstorm has been a staple for Gamecock Athletics for more than a decade,” said USC’s Athletics Director Ray Tanner.

The performance will be a first for Darude as part of a Gamecock football game since his global hit Sandstorm became a significant part of USC’s sporting events.

A timeline for the event is expected to be released when a game time is finalized.

Tickets to this season’s Gamecocks football games, including USC vs. Kentucky, are available for purchase here.

