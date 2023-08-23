Poll shows Donald Trump maintains big lead in South Carolina, Scott in virutal tie with DeSantis for second

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to a poll by the Trafalgar Group, former President Donald Trump has maintained a big lead in South Carolina against other GOP candidates.

Officials said 1054 respondents were polled between Jul. 17 - Aug. 19 for likely GOP presidential primary voters with Trump receiving 92.9% of votes from people who would most definitely vote for him.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, both presidential hopefuls, are virtually tied in second place with 13% a piece.

You can view the complete breakdown of the poll here.

