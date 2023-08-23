Pedestrian hit and killed in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A person died after they were hit by a car walking along Broad River Road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection with Saint Andrews Road.

SCHP said the pedestrian — who’s name hasn’t been released to the public — died from their injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.