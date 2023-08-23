SkyView
Newberry County deputies captured suspect after manhunt

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has Captured a suspect accused of stealing multiple vehicles.

Deputies said the suspect was captured at the Days Inn on S.C. 34 on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Authorities reported that Newberry police, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents, the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources worked an area between the S.C. 219 interchange and Cockrell Drive on Tuesday, Aug. 22 using bloodhounds and aviation trying to find the suspect.

According to a press release, around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 22, the suspect ran away from law enforcement after a citizen called deputies for a report of suspicious activity.

The dogs tracked the suspect until a section near S.C. 219 and Komatsu and that is when the trail became cold said investigators.

Deputies searched for a vehicle that is out of Alabama and he may have injuries from jumping out of the moving vehicle while fleeing law enforcement.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

