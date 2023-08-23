SkyView
Man who shot at three people charged with multiple attempted murder charges

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A man was charged with multiple attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting at three people.

The Camden Police Department responded to a shooting call at 1001 Campbell Street on Saturday, Aug. 19, where they met with the caller. Police said the caller advised officers he was with two other people at a party at East DeKalb Street when they were shot at.

Police said during the party 38-year-old Davon Mickle approached one of the victims but they ignored him, Mickle then followed this victim and two others to their car, while attempting to have a conversation with them.

While the victims drove West on Dekalb Street, police said Mickle ran to a vehicle that was parked nearby, got a firearm and began to run toward the street.

Police said Mickle fired an AK 47-style gun 23 times, striking the car; however, no one in the vehicle was injured.

Mickle was apprehended by a Kershaw County deputy shortly after he fled the scene.

Mickle was charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a vehicle. He is currently being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

Police said this case is still under investigation.

