Man who shot at three people charged with multiple attempted murder charges

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A man was charged with multiple attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting at three people.

The Camden Police Department responded to a shooting call at 1001 Campbell Street on Saturday, Aug. 19, where they met with the caller. Police said the caller advised officers he was with two other people at a party at East DeKalb Street when they were shot at.

Police said during the party 38-year-old Davon Mickle approached one of the victims but they ignored him, Mickle then followed this victim and two others to their car, while attempting to have a conversation with them.

While the victims drove West on Dekalb Street, police said Mickle ran to a vehicle that was parked nearby, got a firearm and began to run toward the street.

Police said Mickle fired an AK 47-style gun 23 times, striking the car; however, no one in the vehicle was injured.

Mickle was apprehended by a Kershaw County deputy shortly after he fled the scene.

Mickle was charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a vehicle. He is currently being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

Police said this case is still under investigation.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.