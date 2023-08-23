Man arrested in connection with West Columbia shooting that injured two people

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Gardners Terrace Road that injured two people.

Deputies said the suspect was detained after a 911 call came in about the shooting at 6:15 p.m. Another man was arrested on unrelated charges about a half hour later.

LCSD said one person sustained a non-life-threatening injury. One other victim was also injured but has been stabilized, according to EMS.

Deputies said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident between people who knew each other.

