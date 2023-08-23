Late night Lexington traffic stop yields two arrests, confiscation of weapons, drugs, and vehicle

LEXINGTON S.C. (WIS) - Officers said what started as a traffic stop for two vehicles driving the wrong way, led to the seizure of a vehicle, drugs, and weapons.

The Lexington Police Department reported officers spotted two vehicles driving the wrong way on North Lake Drive, and when law enforcement stopped the vehicles, they confiscated two weapons, various drug charges (cocaine, LSD, THC wax), a vehicle, and made a driving under the influence arrest.

Officials advise that if you know a person is intoxicated, do not follow them home and call them a ride or have a sober driver transport them home instead.

