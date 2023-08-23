SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Late night Lexington traffic stop yields two arrests, confiscation of weapons, drugs, and vehicle

Police confiscated weapons and drugs in Lexington.
Officers said what started as a traffic stop for two vehicles driving the wrong way, led to the seizure of vehicles, and weapons.(Lexington Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON S.C. (WIS) - Officers said what started as a traffic stop for two vehicles driving the wrong way, led to the seizure of a vehicle, drugs, and weapons.

The Lexington Police Department reported officers spotted two vehicles driving the wrong way on North Lake Drive, and when law enforcement stopped the vehicles, they confiscated two weapons, various drug charges (cocaine, LSD, THC wax), a vehicle, and made a driving under the influence arrest.

Officials advise that if you know a person is intoxicated, do not follow them home and call them a ride or have a sober driver transport them home instead.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senior Trooper Demarcus A. Butler was arrested by Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. On the...
Senior state trooper arrested, charged with DUI
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said that deputy Terrance Crawford was a victim of “stupid...
Richland County Sheriff urges gangs to ‘get ready’ after deputy and fiancé shot during family gathering
A press release from the sheriff’s department said the deputy and another person were outside...
Off-duty Richland County deputy shot at his home, no arrests made
According to Coroner Laura Kneece, Fabian Douglas “Trey” Ruff, III of Little Mountain was...
Coroner identifies Chapin High School student pronounced dead at his home
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say

Latest News

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
A'ja Wilson scores 53-pints in win over Atlanta Dream
he South Carolina Supreme Court upheld the state’s 6-week abortion ban.
SC Supreme Court upholds state’s 6-week abortion ban
Newberry deputies captured suspect after overnight manhunt
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Highs briefly take a tumble today!