ICE detainee escapes from Midlands physiatric hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported a detainee escaped from a Midlands physiatric hospital.

ICE officials said on Sunday, Aug. 20, around 9:35 a.m., Columbia Regional Care Center found a non-citizen and brought him back to the facility, and on Aug. 21, the individual was transferred to the Stewart Detention Center.

Authorities said he would remain in custody until his immigration proceedings are completed.

