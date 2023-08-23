SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

High-risk groups advised to wear face masks, some experts say

FILE - Some experts say it may be time for high-risk individuals to mask up again.
FILE - Some experts say it may be time for high-risk individuals to mask up again.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It might be time to dig out your face masks again.

A growing number of experts say high-risk individuals should mask up.

The experts are warning high-risk individuals and their caretakers to take precautions in crowds amid a recent uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not have a broad policy for adopting masks.

The agency does recommend universal masking where the virus is at high levels, but nowhere in the country has reached that threshold yet.

About 85 counties were in the medium threshold for reporting COVID-19 cases with a quarter of those in Florida.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senior Trooper Demarcus A. Butler was arrested by Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. On the...
Senior state trooper arrested, charged with DUI
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said that deputy Terrance Crawford was a victim of “stupid...
Richland County Sheriff urges gangs to ‘get ready’ after deputy and fiancé shot during family gathering
A press release from the sheriff’s department said the deputy and another person were outside...
Off-duty Richland County deputy shot at his home, no arrests made
According to Coroner Laura Kneece, Fabian Douglas “Trey” Ruff, III of Little Mountain was...
Coroner identifies Chapin High School student pronounced dead at his home
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say

Latest News

Rudy Giuliani says he is going to Georgia on Wednesday to turn himself in. (Credit: CNN...
Rudy Giuliani: 'I'm going to Georgia'
Boxley appears in court for a preliminary examination.
Man allegedly lit on fire by ex-wife testifies in court
Journalists film the live telecast of spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon at ISRO's...
India becomes the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon
The White House said the income-driven repayment plan will calculate payments based on the...
Borrowers urged to sign up for new student loan repayment program