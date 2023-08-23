SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Highs briefly take a tumble today!

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Relief arrives today with highs falling back closer to 90 degrees, with a nice drop in humidity as well.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Headlines

  • We are cooler today with highs in the low 90s, and drier air making it feel much better too!
  • The heat returns Friday and Saturday with highs around and over 100 degrees.
  • Our heat index has the potential to increase closer 108-109 degrees for Saturday afternoon.
  • We see a chance of showers and storms Saturday night.

First Alert Summary

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Good morning everyone! For today we have a cold front will bring us dry air and cooler temps to the region. Highs are in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies. More sunshine will win out for the afternoon as we actually feel like our air temperature with low humidity.

The large high pressure system that has been over the Central U.S. moves east a little and brings warmer temps for us Thursday. Highs are in the mid 90s with mostly sunny skies expected.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Temps surge to near 100 Friday with mostly sunny skies. It will feel like around 106. The high pressure system continues to sit to our west.

Saturday will be sweltering! Highs reach 102 with partly cloudy skies, heat index values are around 108-109. Some stray storms can’t be ruled out into the afternoon as well, so be mindful and stay as cool as you can.

The chance of rain goes up slightly overnight as a cold front pushes into the area. Sunday is cooler as the the front pushes into the region. Highs still reach the mid 90s though, with a spotty chance of rain and storms in the afternoon hours.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

We continue to keep eyes on Tropical Storm Franklin, making landfall in the Dominican Republic this morning.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Some earlier clouds with sun, to a mainly sunny afternoon. Highs around 91.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High temperatures in the mid-90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Hot and humid! Highs nearing 100 with a heat index of 106.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, very hot & humid with highs near 102 and a heat index near 108. Slim chance of spotty pm storms.

Sunday: Cooler with highs in the mid-90s and an isolated chance of rain and storms for the afternoon.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senior Trooper Demarcus A. Butler was arrested by Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. On the...
Senior state trooper arrested, charged with DUI
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said that deputy Terrance Crawford was a victim of “stupid...
Richland County Sheriff urges gangs to ‘get ready’ after deputy and fiancé shot during family gathering
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
A press release from the sheriff’s department said the deputy and another person were outside...
Off-duty Richland County deputy shot at his home, no arrests made
According to Coroner Laura Kneece, Fabian Douglas “Trey” Ruff, III of Little Mountain was...
Coroner identifies Chapin High School student pronounced dead at his home

Latest News

WIS 6:30-7a weekly recurring - Syncbak
First Alert Weather, Sunrise, 8/23/23
wis
We’re closely watching Tropical Storm Franklin
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler & Dry for Wednesday, then the heat comes back!
WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
First Alert Weather, Sunrise, 8/22/23