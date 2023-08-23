FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Highs briefly take a tumble today!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Relief arrives today with highs falling back closer to 90 degrees, with a nice drop in humidity as well.

First Alert Headlines

We are cooler today with highs in the low 90s, and drier air making it feel much better too!

The heat returns Friday and Saturday with highs around and over 100 degrees.

Our heat index has the potential to increase closer 108-109 degrees for Saturday afternoon.

We see a chance of showers and storms Saturday night.

First Alert Summary

Good morning everyone! For today we have a cold front will bring us dry air and cooler temps to the region. Highs are in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies. More sunshine will win out for the afternoon as we actually feel like our air temperature with low humidity.

The large high pressure system that has been over the Central U.S. moves east a little and brings warmer temps for us Thursday. Highs are in the mid 90s with mostly sunny skies expected.

Temps surge to near 100 Friday with mostly sunny skies. It will feel like around 106. The high pressure system continues to sit to our west.

Saturday will be sweltering! Highs reach 102 with partly cloudy skies, heat index values are around 108-109. Some stray storms can’t be ruled out into the afternoon as well, so be mindful and stay as cool as you can.

The chance of rain goes up slightly overnight as a cold front pushes into the area. Sunday is cooler as the the front pushes into the region. Highs still reach the mid 90s though, with a spotty chance of rain and storms in the afternoon hours.

We continue to keep eyes on Tropical Storm Franklin, making landfall in the Dominican Republic this morning.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Some earlier clouds with sun, to a mainly sunny afternoon. Highs around 91.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High temperatures in the mid-90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Hot and humid! Highs nearing 100 with a heat index of 106.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, very hot & humid with highs near 102 and a heat index near 108. Slim chance of spotty pm storms.

Sunday: Cooler with highs in the mid-90s and an isolated chance of rain and storms for the afternoon.

