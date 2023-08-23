SkyView
Did Russian President Vladimir Putin get his revenge? A USC expert weighs in

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tonight, how a mysterious death half a world away affects us.

This afternoon, the chief of the Wagner Russian mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is believed to have died in a plane crash. It was a business jet carrying ten people. All ten people onboard were killed. The plane was flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg.

The 62-year-old paramilitary leader, once a close confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s, led a short-lived mutiny against the Russian government in late June after spending months vocally criticizing his country’s top brass.

Joel Samuels is the executive director of the University of South Carolina’s Rule of Law Collaborative. He’s also the dean of USC’s College of Arts and Sciences. He has studied Russian culture and politics at Princeton University and the University of Michigan Law School. And he has been to Russia and Ukraine numerous times.

He joined WIS TV for expert insight into the world situation.

