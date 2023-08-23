Coroner identifies Chapin High School student pronounced dead at his home

SkyView
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old Chapin High School student who died has been identified by the Newberry County Coroner’s Office (NCCO).

According to Coroner Laura Kneece, Fabian Douglas “Trey” Ruff, III of Little Mountain was pronounced dead at his home around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

His death is under investigation by NCCO, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Child Fatality Unit.

This is a developing story. Check back here for details.

