TROPICS: Watching Franklin and a new system in the Carribean

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s plenty of activity to track in the tropics, let’s break down what’s happening!

This evening, Tropical Storm Franklin pushed through the Dominican Republic, with wind speeds of 40 to 45 MPH. Through the rest of tonight, it will continue to strengthen as it moves over warm Caribbean waters.

Franklin will turn northeastward and move deeper into the Atlantic Ocean. Due to the warm ocean waters, it’s possible that Franklin undergoes rapid intensification. By Friday night, it will likely become a Category 1 Hurricane, with sustained winds of 75 MPH.

The latest forecast guidance suggests that Franklin becomes a Category 2 Hurricane by the start of next week. This would mean maximum sustained winds of at least 105 MPH. Thankfully, almost all of our computer guidance keeps Franklin away from the Eastern Seaboard.

There are three other disturbances that the National Hurricane Center are monitoring in the tropics.

The National Hurricane Center is watching a wave of thunderstorms that have moved off the Western coast of Africa. This complex of storms has a 40% chance of development in the next seven days.

The National Hurricane Center continues to watch the remnants of Emily. The cluster of thunderstorms now looks more impressive than it did as Tropical Storm Emily. Due to the redevelopment of this system, if it continued to strengthen and were deemed a Tropical Storm again, it would be given a new name. The next name on the list is Idalia (ee-DAL-ya). Right now it has a 70% chance of development in the next 7 days.

There’s a brand new system off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. The Euro and Canadian models picked up on a low developing and they move it north. The American model does show a low at all. But the other two models bring this system to Florida by Tuesday evening. This could bring tropical rains to our area as it interacts with a stalled front. Right now it’s too far out to tell, but it’s something that we definitely need to watch.

