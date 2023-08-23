COMET bus service helps riders beat the summer heat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) is helping riders stay hydrated during the summer heat.

The COMET teamed up with company RATP Dev for its Hy-drate Me program.

On Aug. 25 from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. riders will be able to receive free bottled water at the COMET Central hub.

