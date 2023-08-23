Columbia police arrested multiple teenagers after they allegedly assaulted SCDSS workers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reported multiple juveniles have been arrested after they were accused of assaulting several South Carolina Department of Social Services workers.

Officials said officers received a disturbance call at the S.C. Social Service building on the 3000 block of Two Notch Road just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 that allegedly teens between the ages of 13-17 assaulted social service workers.

At least 7 juveniles both male/female ranging b/w 13-17 years old have been arrested by #ColumbiaPDSC officers for multiple charges after a disturbance call @SC_DSS building at 3320 Two Notch Rd. shortly before 8 PM. @RCSD & @BenedictEDU officers assisted #ColumbiaPDSC. pic.twitter.com/Kbrp9f7jDO — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 23, 2023

According to a press release, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Benedict College officers helped with the situation.

Officers add no significant injuries were reported and the teens are facing multiple assault charges, resisting arrest, and public disorderly conduct.

The suspects are being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention.

