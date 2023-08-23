SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

CDC: Turtles linked to salmonella outbreak in 11 states

Health officials say not to kiss or snuggle with your pet turtle. In addition, they say not to...
Health officials say not to kiss or snuggle with your pet turtle. In addition, they say not to buy turtles for children younger than 5 years old or adults older than 65, wash your hands after touching a turtle and do not eat or drink around your turtle.(Source: Pexels)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An outbreak of salmonella cases across 11 states has been linked to small turtles.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is issuing safety instructions for people who have reptiles as pets. Don’t kiss or snuggle with your turtle, health officials say.

In addition, they say not to buy turtles for children younger than 5 years old or adults older than 65, wash your hands after touching a turtle and do not eat or drink around your turtle.

Twenty-six people have been sickened in this salmonella outbreak. At least nine people have been hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. More severe cases may cause symptoms like high fever, headaches, a rash and blood in your urine or stool.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senior Trooper Demarcus A. Butler was arrested by Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. On the...
Senior state trooper arrested, charged with DUI
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said that deputy Terrance Crawford was a victim of “stupid...
Richland County Sheriff urges gangs to ‘get ready’ after deputy and fiancé shot during family gathering
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
A press release from the sheriff’s department said the deputy and another person were outside...
Off-duty Richland County deputy shot at his home, no arrests made
According to Coroner Laura Kneece, Fabian Douglas “Trey” Ruff, III of Little Mountain was...
Coroner identifies Chapin High School student pronounced dead at his home

Latest News

WIS 6:30-7a weekly recurring - Syncbak
Several juveniles arrested after allegedly assaulting social service workers
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, May 4, 2023,...
Prosecutors prepare evidence in trial of 3 men accused in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
The officers found a woman with a chain around her neck, and she was chained to the floor. They...
GRAPHIC: Bodycam video shows rescue of woman kidnapped, chained to floor of home
The Columbia Police Department reported multiple juveniles have been arrested after they were...
Columbia police arrested multiple teenagers after they allegedly assaulted SCDSS workers