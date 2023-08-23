Automotive Service Assistance to host car-wash fundraising event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Folks in the Midlands can get their cars washed and drive away with more than just a clean car this weekend.

The Automotive Service Assistance is a non-profit organization that provides funding to families in need who need maintenance and repairs done to their cars. They also provide automotive education to people in the community.

Kayla Williams, the executive director and founder of the organization, discussed with WIS about the upcoming event.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, the organization will hold a car wash fundraising event at the Hurricane Express Wash at 3112 Augusta Road.

The event will be from noon until 4 p.m.

