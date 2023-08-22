SkyView
Trooper: Motorcyclist dead, another injured after crash on I-26 in Richland County

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a motorcyclist died after colliding with another car on I-26 in Richland County.

Master Trooper Gary Miller said on Monday, Aug. 21, around 7:10 p.m., a 2016 Nissan Versa sedan was legally stopped in the median of I-26 eastbound near the 76 mile-marker when a 2002 Yamaha motorcycle collided into the back of the sedan.

The driver of the Versa was injured and transported by EMS to a hospital while the motorcyclist died after the crash according to Troopers.

Miller added the collision is being investigated by the SCHP.

