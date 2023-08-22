Trooper: Motorcyclist dead, another injured after crash on I-26 in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a motorcyclist died after colliding with another car on I-26 in Richland County.

Master Trooper Gary Miller said on Monday, Aug. 21, around 7:10 p.m., a 2016 Nissan Versa sedan was legally stopped in the median of I-26 eastbound near the 76 mile-marker when a 2002 Yamaha motorcycle collided into the back of the sedan.

The driver of the Versa was injured and transported by EMS to a hospital while the motorcyclist died after the crash according to Troopers.

Miller added the collision is being investigated by the SCHP.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.