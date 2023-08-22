SkyView
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office search for missing teenager

Sumter County deputies are asking for your help to find a missing teen.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has started a search for a runaway teenager.

Deputies said Randy Brown, 16, was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 21.

If you have any information about where he could be, please contact Investigator Sergeant D. West at 803-468-5218.

