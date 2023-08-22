South Carolina Department of Safety ramps up Labor Day weekend DUI enforcement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) is cracking down on drunk driving.

“The 100 Deadly Days of Summer” marks the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day that historically shows an increased number of traffic deaths.

With those days coming to a close, SCDPS officials are stepping up DUI enforcement with their “Sober or Slammer Campaign.”

There were 14 people killed during Labor Day weekend In 2022, with six of those involving impaired driving.

The annual enforcement of the campaign began on Aug. 18 and will run through Monday, Sept. 4.

When it comes to choosing to drink and drive, Commander of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Colonel Christopher Williamson, said:

“That decision costs a life, either theirs or someone else’s. We urge those who go out to enjoy the final days of this summer: Make the right decision and call a sober friend, a taxi, or a rideshare. It’s really that simple.”

