Soda City Live: NACDRAO Labor Day Weekend events

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The National Association of College Deans, Registrars, and Admissions Officers (NACDRAO) will be hosting a series of events Labor Day Weekend Events and they are extending an invitation to residents of South Carolina and surrounding areas.

HBCU Charity Golf Classic- Thursday, Aug. 31st at LinRick Golf Course

HBCU College and Career Fair- Friday, Sept. 1st at St. Andrews Park

All White Wine and Jazz Scholarship Gala- Sunday, Sept. 3rd at Britt Event Center. For more information, visit the official NACDRAO website.

