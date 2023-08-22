SkyView
Soda City Live: Crescent Cafe by The Food Academy’s Ribbon Cutting

A Midlands business is celebrating their expansion inside of a well-known space.
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- A Midlands business is celebrating their expansion inside of a well-known space.

The Food Academy is gearing up to cut the ribbon on one of their newest business venture, “Café by The Food Academy” at the South Carolina State Museum.

Their ribbon-cutting event will take place at the South Carolina State Museum on the 2nd floor from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, August 24th with the ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.

