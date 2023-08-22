Soda City Live: Crescent Cafe by The Food Academy’s Ribbon Cutting

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- A Midlands business is celebrating their expansion inside of a well-known space.

The Food Academy is gearing up to cut the ribbon on one of their newest business venture, “Café by The Food Academy” at the South Carolina State Museum.

Their ribbon-cutting event will take place at the South Carolina State Museum on the 2nd floor from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, August 24th with the ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.

