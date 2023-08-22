Soda City Live: Columbia Urban League’s Raising Resilience: Remixing the Narrative Parent Conference

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- School has started across the Midlands and so have headaches for not only students but also parents and advocates trying to navigate the educational system.

The Columbia Urban League is hosting a free back-to-school parent leadership conference to help.

Saturday, August 26th from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. register.

