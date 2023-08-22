Sen. Tim Scott to host Lexington town hall ahead of 12th annual Faith & Freedom BBQ

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - 2024 presidential hopeful, Senator Tim Scott will be campaigning in the Palmetto State ahead of his appearance at Jeff Duncan’s 12th annual Faith & Freedom BBQ.

Campaign officials said Scott will be making stops in Charleston, Lexington, and Greenville, before ending the day in Anderson for Jeff Duncan’s 12th Annual Faith & Freedom BBQ.

“I am excited to campaign across my home state and meet with familiar and new faces. The momentum across the nation is both inspiring and palpable. I look forward to seeing that same enthusiasm in the Palmetto State as I continue to share my message of faith, hope, and opportunity.”

