Richland County Sheriff’s Department holds press conference regarding off-duty deputy injured in late shooting outside home

RICHLAND COUNTY S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced a press conference will be held regarding an off-duty deputy and one other being injured following a shooting.

Sheriff Leon Lott said the press conference is on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. and he is sharing an update about the shooting.

Autoplay Caption

A press release from the sheriff’s department said the deputy and another person were outside when they noticed three men in the area. The deputy and the person with him went back inside the deputy’s house and they were shot at by the three suspects, according to RCSD.

It’s unclear at this time if the shooting was targeted.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.