SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

National Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day: How fentanyl impacts the Midlands

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday is National Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day.

Officials with the Drug Enforcement Administration call fentanyl the single deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered.

Currently, agencies nationwide are trying to educate the public and warn you about the growing abundance of the drug.

There’s still a lot to learn about this drug as well as the tools being used to fight it.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford speaks about the impacts of fentanyl in the community.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers said they have started an investigation after a driver died following a wrong-way...
Lexington County Coroner identified driver who died following crash on I-20
A press release from the sheriff’s department said the deputy and another person were outside...
Off-duty Richland County deputy shot at his home, no arrests made
The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) has announced upcoming changes to...
SCDSS announced changes to SNAP requirements for able-bodied adults
The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office reported a man has been arrested after a person died...
70-year-old man arrested after fatal stabbing in Clarendon County
WIS
Three Tropical Storms that we’re watching in the Atlantic

Latest News

Monday is National Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day.
National Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day
Fentanyl generic
Sumter Behavioral Health spreads awareness about dangers of fentanyl for National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day
This week marks one year since Aiken mother of four went missing... and on sunday, her family...
Family honored Aiken mom’s life one year after her murder
WIS 6:30-7a weekly recurring - Syncbak
Prayer vigil for Krystal Anderson