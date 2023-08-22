Long-time Fairfield County resident turns 103

SHELTON, S.C. (WIS) - A long-time resident of Fairfield County turned 103 years old on Monday.

Esther Lee Lyles Wilson, who’s known lovingly by her community as “Eula,” comes from a family with good genes. Two other of her family members aged beyond 100 years.

Wilson is from the Shelton community, in the western part of the county, and is the oldest member of the Weeping Mary Baptist Church in Shelton.

It’s no secret that Wilson has had an impact on her community throughout the years. As she’s gotten older, Wilson’s community has thrown their arms around her to show their appreciation.

For Wilson’s 100th birthday, the Fairfield County community held a 100 car parade at the Shelton Ball field. South Carolina Sen. Mike Fanning signed a declaration in the Senate to celebrate her 100th birthday and recognize her impact.

Wilson was born in 1920, which means she lived through the end of World War II, the Great Depression, the Civil Rights movement and lived to see the first Black U.S. president.

Brandon Henderson, who reached out to WIS News 10 about Wilson’s birthday, told us that she is his “unofficial great-grandmother.”

Her family said she has many “adopted” family members like Henderson who “continue to dote on her every chance they can.”

Officially, Wilson has 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild -- many who celebrated her birthday this past weekend.

Her family said that when Wilson was around 60 years old, she asked God to let her make it to 100 years.

“Lo and behold, He has done far greater than her expectations, giving her more years than she asked,” her family said in a statement. “She has always had a quiet spirit, not talking much, but I believe she has a faithful spirit, too, knowing that God hears and answer prayers.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.