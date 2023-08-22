SkyView
Lexington man arrested, accused of child sex crimes and bestiality

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of a man on child sexual abuse crimes and related charges.(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of a man on child sexual abuse crimes and related charges.

Court officials said Charles Kevin Bourne, 58, of Lexington, was arrested after investigators with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a CyberTipline report which led them to Bourne.

Investigators said Bourne distributed files of child sexual abuse material and engaged in sexual activity with animals. Officials add Bourne was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 16, and was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of buggery.

Wilson said all defendants are presumed innocent until they are proven guilty in the court of law.

