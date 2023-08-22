Get ready for The Big Grab: a 50-mile yard sale

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In a couple of weeks, get your wallets ready, shoppers, and your shopping bags in hand, with a comfy set of shoes on. You have the chance to participate in one of the largest garage sales known to man.

It’s the Big Grab. And it covers three towns ... two counties ... with one purpose: bargains! Either to grab a bargain or give a bargain.

The Big Grab is put on by the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce. Gene Stephens is the president of the chamber. Joanne Shaw is with the Fairfield County Animal Control and Adoption Center in Winnsboro. They’ll be one of the vendors and will be set up in front of the Blythewood Consignment Store.

The Big Grab 50-mile yard sale is Friday September 8th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, September 9 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The sale goes through Blythewood, Ridgeway, and Winnsboro and it happens rain or shine.

For more information, contact the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce. Learn more at https://www.fairfieldchambersc.com/node/733.

