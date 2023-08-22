FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot & dry conditions hold up for our Tuesday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Hot & dry weather holds in place today with highs near 100 degrees, but some relief comes tomorrow.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Headlines

· Hot & Muggy for today with highs approaching triple digits, and a heat index around 105.

· Weak cold front brings us relief on Wednesday, with highs closer to 90 degrees.

· Highs are near 100 degrees again for Friday and Saturday with more heat indices around 105 degrees, or slightly above.

First Alert Summary

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Good morning all! A large area of high pressure sits to our west and will funnel in some hot air for your Tuesday. Highs reach levels near 100 decrees with a heat index of around 106. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

For tomorrow we see a weak cold front press into our region from the northeast. This will cool us down a bit with high temperatures closer to the 90 degrees mark. Expect mostly sunny skies after some morning clouds mix with clearing. Rain chance stay very low.

The heat from our large dome of high pressure builds back in on Thursday. This brings highs back up to the mid-90s with partly cloudy skies.

For Friday and Saturday, the high pressure system dominates our weather and gets our temps to near 100 with sunny to partly cloudy skies. A cold front nears Saturday and brings our next best chance of isolated showers and storms.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

In the tropics we are still looking at multiple systems. More have potential to form in the coming days, but for right now eyes are on Tropical Storm Franklin and Tropical Storm Harold. The former is currently on pace to hit the Dominican Republic with the latter slated for Southern Texas today.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Very hot & dry with a good deal of sun. High temperatures near 100 degrees. Heat index of 106.

Wednesday: Blend of sunshine with some clouds. Highs around 90 or just above.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the mid-90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Hot and humid! Highs near 100 with a heat index of 106.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot & humid with highs near 100 again. A chance of afternoon storms.

Sunday: Cooler with highs in the low 90s and a spotty chance of rain and storms for the afternoon.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.