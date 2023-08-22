SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

“Enough is enough” Sheriff Leon Lott provides updates regarding off-duty deputy injured in shooting

Sheriff Leon Lott provided update regarding off-duty deputy shooting
Sheriff Leon Lott provided update regarding off-duty deputy shooting(WIS News 10)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has reiterated, “Enough is enough,” when it comes to gang violence in Richland County.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) said the shooting that injured a deputy and his fiance was done by gang members and the shooting was the 96th drive-by or walk-up shooting this year.

Lott said the deputy who was shot was not the target and that the suspected gang members did not care who in the community their violent actions would impact.

Media members were told by Lott that the suspects should be in store to expect the full weight of RCSD in the Midlands and that enough was enough.

According to officials, the deputy, and his fiance’ were on the porch and when they noticed suspicious activity they went inside the house and that is when the gunfire started.

Lott said the motive of the gang has not been identified yet and the victims are back home fully recovered.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A press release from the sheriff’s department said the deputy and another person were outside...
Off-duty Richland County deputy shot at his home, no arrests made
Senior Trooper Demarcus A. Butler was arrested by Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. On the...
Senior state trooper arrested, charged with DUI
Law enforcement said a suspect told deputies what led to a person being stabbed.
Argument over parking led to Clarendon County fatal stabbing, deputies say
Officers said the two people allegedly shoplifted over $180 worth of merchandise from the...
Police search for suspects accused of stealing from Lexington gas station
Fire officers battled a commercial building fire in Lexington on Sunday morning.
Multiple crews battled structure fire in Lexington

Latest News

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
Fairfield County woman turns 103
Left to right: James Peterson, Edward Akridge and Juan Rodriguez were all sentenced in...
Final gang members sentenced in South Carolina’s largest RICO conspiracy
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of a man on child sexual abuse...
Man arrested on charges of child sex crimes and related charges
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a motorcyclist died after colliding with another car...
Trooper: Motorcyclist dead, another injured after crash on I-26 in Richland County