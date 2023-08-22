“Enough is enough” Sheriff Leon Lott provides updates regarding off-duty deputy injured in shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has reiterated, “Enough is enough,” when it comes to gang violence in Richland County.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) said the shooting that injured a deputy and his fiance was done by gang members and the shooting was the 96th drive-by or walk-up shooting this year.

Lott said the deputy who was shot was not the target and that the suspected gang members did not care who in the community their violent actions would impact.

Media members were told by Lott that the suspects should be in store to expect the full weight of RCSD in the Midlands and that enough was enough.

According to officials, the deputy, and his fiance’ were on the porch and when they noticed suspicious activity they went inside the house and that is when the gunfire started.

Lott said the motive of the gang has not been identified yet and the victims are back home fully recovered.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.