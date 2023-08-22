SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

1 dead, several hurt in school bus crash north of Dayton, Ohio, authorities say

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and several children and adults were taken to...
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and several children and adults were taken to multiple hospitals, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.(MGN)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - One person is dead and several young children and adults are hurt in a rollover crash involving an Ohio school bus Tuesday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Another vehicle sideswiped the bus, which was loaded with students and overturned around 8:15 a.m. about a half hour northeast of Dayton, a patrol dispatcher told WXIX.

It happened on Ohio 41 (also called Troy Road) west of Ballentine Pike in Clark County.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and several children and adults were taken to multiple hospitals, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on an elementary school route, officials with Northwestern Local Schools in Springfield wrote in a Facebook post.

Parents of students involved in the crash would be notified soon and could go to a local firehouse to be reunited with them, district officials wrote.

“You can pick your child up once you’ve been contacted. More to come,” the Facebook post states.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A press release from the sheriff’s department said the deputy and another person were outside...
Off-duty Richland County deputy shot at his home, no arrests made
Senior Trooper Demarcus A. Butler was arrested by Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. On the...
Senior state trooper arrested, charged with DUI
Law enforcement said a suspect told deputies what led to a person being stabbed.
Argument over parking led to Clarendon County fatal stabbing, deputies say
Officers said the two people allegedly shoplifted over $180 worth of merchandise from the...
Police search for suspects accused of stealing from Lexington gas station
Fire officers battled a commercial building fire in Lexington on Sunday morning.
Multiple crews battled structure fire in Lexington

Latest News

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
Fairfield County woman turns 103
A United Airlines pilot is seen taking an ax to a parking barrier at Denver's airport. (Source:...
Pilot seen destroying parking barrier at airport with an ax says he hit ‘breaking point’
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
2 children rescued from cable car hundreds of feet in the air
Waves crash along the coast of Corpus Christi, Texas, Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Harold.
Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall on Texas coast, expected to bring rain along the border
FILE - Jeffrey Clark, Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources...
2 more people indicted with Trump in Georgia election probe want the case heard in federal court