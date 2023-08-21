Sumter Behavioral Health spreads awareness about dangers of fentanyl for National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, a Sumter health organization is hosting an event to spread awareness about the dangers of the drug.

Sumter Behavioral Health in coordination with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will be at the intersection of Main and Liberty Street on Monday, Aug. 21, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. for those interested.

National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day is established in remembrance of those lost to illicit fentanyl poisoning and to acknowledge the devastation this drug has brought to hundreds of thousands of affected family members and friends. (Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day was established to remember those lost to fentanyl poisoning and to acknowledge the devastation the drug has on families.

Administrators want to inform the Sumter community including youth, the public, and the unsuspecting to warn about the drug.

