Soda City Live: Let’s Talk About Alzheimer’s and Recent U.S. County Report

A recent Alzheimer's report revealed that Orangeburg County ranked number 8 of Counties in the...
A recent Alzheimer's report revealed that Orangeburg County ranked number 8 of Counties in the Nation for prevalence of the disease.(WIS News 10)
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- A recent Alzheimer’s report revealed that Orangeburg County ranked number 8 of Counties in the Nation for the prevalence of the disease.

Gerontologist, Dr. Macie Smith and representative of the Alzheimer’s Association SC Chapter share insight on the report and more.

