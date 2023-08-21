Senior state trooper arrested, charged with DUI

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A senior State Highway Patrol trooper was arrested early Saturday morning by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and charged with Driving Under the Influence.

The sheriff’s department said Senior Trooper Demarcus Avon Butler, 26, was driving his personal vehicle on North Lake Drive in Lexington County when a deputy saw him cross over the center lane.

The deputy stopped Butler and noticed he appeared to be drinking, according to an incident report.

The incident report said Butler told deputies he was not drinking that night, but he failed a field sobriety test. At the Lexington County Detention Center, deputies determined Butler’s blood alcohol content was .22.

He was charged with driving under the influence, first offense, with a blood alcohol greater than .16. A spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety said Butler was immediately suspended without pay pending the result of an internal investigation.

The legal limit for blood alcohol content is .08 in South Carolina.

Inside Butler’s vehicle, he had his duty weapon, a uniform patrol shirt and “a large amount of bills,” the report said. Butler told deputies the money was “collected for charity.” Deputies said in an incident report the money “was taken into evidence and deposited for safekeeping.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.