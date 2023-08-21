SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Senior state trooper arrested, charged with DUI

Senior Trooper Demarcus A. Butler was arrested by Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. On the...
Senior Trooper Demarcus A. Butler was arrested by Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. On the left is Butler's mugshot, provided to WIS News 10 by the sheriff's department. On the right is Butler's class photo from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.(Lexington County Sheriff's Department & South Carolina Department of Public Safety.)
By Maggie Brown
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A senior State Highway Patrol trooper was arrested early Saturday morning by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and charged with Driving Under the Influence.

The sheriff’s department said Senior Trooper Demarcus Avon Butler, 26, was driving his personal vehicle on North Lake Drive in Lexington County when a deputy saw him cross over the center lane.

The deputy stopped Butler and noticed he appeared to be drinking, according to an incident report.

The incident report said Butler told deputies he was not drinking that night, but he failed a field sobriety test. At the Lexington County Detention Center, deputies determined Butler’s blood alcohol content was .22.

He was charged with driving under the influence, first offense, with a blood alcohol greater than .16. A spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety said Butler was immediately suspended without pay pending the result of an internal investigation.

The legal limit for blood alcohol content is .08 in South Carolina.

Inside Butler’s vehicle, he had his duty weapon, a uniform patrol shirt and “a large amount of bills,” the report said. Butler told deputies the money was “collected for charity.” Deputies said in an incident report the money “was taken into evidence and deposited for safekeeping.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers said they have started an investigation after a driver died following a wrong-way...
Lexington County Coroner identified driver who died following crash on I-20
The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) has announced upcoming changes to...
SCDSS announced changes to SNAP requirements for able-bodied adults
WIS
Three Tropical Storms that we’re watching in the Atlantic
The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office reported a man has been arrested after a person died...
70-year-old man arrested after fatal stabbing in Clarendon County
An off-duty Richland County deputy was shot at his home and another person was injured late...
Off-duty Richland County deputy shot at his home, no arrests made

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Hot & Dry weather persists this week
An off-duty Richland County deputy was shot at his home and another person was injured late...
Off-duty Richland County deputy shot at his home, no arrests made
An off-duty Richland County deputy was shot at his home and another person was injured late...
Off-duty deputy shot in Richland County
The Department of Juvenile Justice reported multiple juveniles escaped a dorm and damaged...
Juveniles briefly escaped dorm after disturbance at Broad River Road Complex