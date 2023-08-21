Richland County deputy wounded and one other injured in shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One deputy was shot, and another individual was struck by gunfire after a Sunday night shooting in Richland County.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported deputies responded to an off-duty deputy call of a shooting on Crusador Court around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Investigators said while the off-duty deputy was at his home, the deputy and another individual were outside when they noticed three Black men in the area, when they went back into the house they were shot at.

An RCSD patrol vehicle was parked outside the off-duty deputy’s house when the shooting happened added investigators.

According to officials, the deputy was struck in the lower body, and the other individual was struck in the upper body, both were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

An investigation is ongoing said detectives and if you have any information about the shooting, you are encouraged to contact CRIME Stoppers at crimesc.com or by using the P3 tips app. Tips may be made anonymously.

