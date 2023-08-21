SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Richland County deputy-involved shooting leaves deputy and one injured

One deputy was shot, and another individual was struck by gunfire after a Sunday night shooting...
One deputy was shot, and another individual was struck by gunfire after a Sunday night shooting in Richland County.(MGN)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One deputy was shot, and another individual was struck by gunfire after a Sunday night shooting in Richland County.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported deputies responded to an off-duty deputy call of a shooting on Crusador court around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Investigators said while the off-duty deputy was at his home, the deputy and another individual were outside when they noticed three Black men in the area, when they went back into the house they were shot at.

An RCSD patrol vehicle was parked outside the off-duty deputy’s house when the shooting happened added investigators.

According to officials, the deputy was struck in the lower body, and the other individual was struck in the upper body, both were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

An investigation is ongoing said detectives and if you have any information about the shooting, you are encouraged to contact CRIME Stoppers at crimesc.com or by using the P3 tips app. Tips may be made anonymously.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers said they have started an investigation after a driver died following a wrong-way...
Lexington County Coroner identified driver who died following crash on I-20
The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) has announced upcoming changes to...
SCDSS announced changes to SNAP requirements for able-bodied adults
The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office reported a man has been arrested after a person died...
70-year-old man arrested after alleged stabbing a person in Clarendon County, deputies say
WIS
Tropical Storms Emily and Franklin have formed in the Atlantic joining Tropical Depression 6
Deputies have an investigation after a man was injured following a shooting in Richland County.
Deputies: Man injured following shooting on Upton Court in Richland County

Latest News

WIS
Tropical Storms Emily and Franklin have formed in the Atlantic joining Tropical Depression 6
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Another heat wave heading for the Midlands this week
Crews responding to small plane crash in Spartanburg County on Sunday, August 20, 2023.
Officials: 2 injured after small plane crash in Spartanburg Co.
Troopers said they have started an investigation after a driver died following a wrong-way...
Lexington County Coroner identified driver who died following crash on I-20