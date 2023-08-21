Police search for suspects accused of stealing over $180 worth of merchandise from Lexington gas station

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reported officers have started a search for two individuals who allegedly shoplifted from a gas station.

Officers said the two people allegedly shoplifted over $180 worth of merchandise from the Circle K gas station on South Lake Drive on Aug. 7.

The two individuals left eh parking lot in a silver Nissan SUV according to officers. If you have any information about the indiiduals, you are encouraged to contact Detective Salisbury at 803-358-1569 or jsalisbury@lexsc.com.

