Police search for suspects accused of stealing over $180 worth of merchandise from Lexington gas station

LPD needs to identify these two individuals who allegedly shoplifted over $180 of merchandise...
The Lexington Police Department reported officers have started a search for two individuals who allegedly shoplifted from a gas station.(Lexington Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reported officers have started a search for two individuals who allegedly shoplifted from a gas station.

Officers said the two people allegedly shoplifted over $180 worth of merchandise from the Circle K gas station on South Lake Drive on Aug. 7.

The two individuals left eh parking lot in a silver Nissan SUV according to officers. If you have any information about the indiiduals, you are encouraged to contact Detective Salisbury at 803-358-1569 or jsalisbury@lexsc.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

