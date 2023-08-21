New Lexington charter school causes traffic back-ups in town

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A new charter school in Lexington is caused a headache for drivers in Lexington.

On Monday, traffic from the pick-up and drop-off line at the American Leadership Academy, a new K-12 public charter school, clogged streets in the town.

Monday was the first day of school for students at American Leadership Academy.

Parents and grandparents tell WIS News 10 they have been waiting for two hours to pick up their children.

The Lexington Police Department has had officers in the area to help alleviate traffic all day.

A spokesperson for the police department said they are working on a solution with the charter school.

Parents were parking at nearby local businesses and walking to the school to pick up their children, the police department said.

According to the police, the school was not allowed to release children this way, and this has prolonged the pick-up line.

WIS News 10 has been unable to reach the school for comment.

