Multiple crews battled structure fire in Lexington

Fire officers battled a commercial building fire in Lexington on Sunday morning.
Fire officers battled a commercial building fire in Lexington on Sunday morning.(County of Lexington)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Fire officers battled a commercial building fire in Lexington on Sunday morning.

Officials said the Lexington County Fire Service, EMS, and Irmo Fire District responded to the blaze on the 100 block of Whiteford Way to extinguish an electrical fixture burning.

Officials said crews worked quickly to put out the fire and searched the building to ensure the fire had not spread. There was no one inside the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported said fire officers.

The Lexington County Fire Service has started an investigation into the original and cause of the fire.

