Juveniles briefly escaped dorm after disturbance at Broad River Road Complex

The Department of Juvenile Justice reported multiple juveniles escaped a dorm and damaged property within the building.(Gray)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials reported multiple juveniles escaped a dorm and damaged property within a South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (SCDJJ) building.

Officials said shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, The SCDJJ contacted the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for help with a disturbance to a housing unit at the Broad River Road complex.

According to administrators, Approximately 17 youths caused damage to property within the building, no staff were injured, and two youths were transported to the hospital and returned within hours.

The SCDJJ with assistance from SLED, were able to end the disburtance. Once the building was cleared, the youth were secured back within their housing unit.

