Former Columbia physician sentenced to prison for illegally prescribing pills

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Columbia physician was sentenced to federal prison for illegally prescribing pills while practicing as a family doctor.

Evidence showed between January 2015 and November 2019, 60-year-old James Williams unlawfully prescribed over 100,000 pills of various controlled substances to David and Jennifer Mozingo.

Williams’ medial license was revoked after he plead guilty to unlawfully distributing oxycodone and alprazolam while he practiced as a medical doctor.

He was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison, followed by a 3-year court ordered supervision.

