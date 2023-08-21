Former Columbia physician sentenced to prison for illegally prescribing pills

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Columbia physician was sentenced to federal prison for illegally prescribing pills while practicing as a family doctor.

Evidence showed between January 2015 and November 2019, 60-year-old James Williams unlawfully prescribed over 100,000 pills of various controlled substances to David and Jennifer Mozingo.

Williams’ medial license was revoked after he plead guilty to unlawfully distributing oxycodone and alprazolam while he practiced as a medical doctor.

He was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison, followed by a 3-year court ordered supervision.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.