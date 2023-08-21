SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Very hot and humid across the Midlands today

Summertime heat and humidity have returned to the Midlands to start the work week.
By Chandlor Jordan
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Summertime heat and humidity have returned to the Midlands to start the work week.

First Alert Headlines

· Humid and hot start to the week.

· Weak cold front brings us relief Wednesday.

· Another cold front brings thunderstorms this weekend.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Summary

Good morning! An upper-level ridge builds into the Midlands today and tomorrow. This means the heat and humidity we’ve gotten used to this summer will make a strong return! Thankfully, clouds will increase enough this afternoon to help limit our warming. High temperatures will hit the upper-90s, with a “feels-like” temperature around 104 degrees.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

Tomorrow is even hotter! High temperatures will top out around 100 degrees, with a “feels-like” temperature around 105 degrees. On Wednesday, a backdoor cold front drops into the Midlands. With it, a stray shower or storm is possible before lunchtime. The main difference you’ll notice is lower humidity, as well as the cooler temperatures.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

The lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures will hang with us on Thursday. Then, we’ll ramp the heat up yet again. Highs on Friday and Saturday will approach 100 degrees! By Saturday evening, another cold front drops into the Midlands. This one has more energy behind it and will bring us our next round of thunderstorms.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Forecast

Today: Clouds will slowly increase throughout the day, becoming partly to mostly cloudy by the evening. Highs in the mid and upper-90s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Humid, with temperatures falling into the mid-70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Very hot! High temperatures near 100 degrees. Heat index of 105 degrees.

Wednesday: Blend of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or storm is possible. Highs in the low-90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the mid-90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Hot and humid! Highs in the upper-90s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers said they have started an investigation after a driver died following a wrong-way...
Lexington County Coroner identified driver who died following crash on I-20
The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) has announced upcoming changes to...
SCDSS announced changes to SNAP requirements for able-bodied adults
The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office reported a man has been arrested after a person died...
70-year-old man arrested after alleged stabbing a person in Clarendon County, deputies say
WIS
Tropical Storms Emily and Franklin have formed in the Atlantic joining Tropical Depression 6
Deputies have an investigation after a man was injured following a shooting in Richland County.
Deputies: Man injured following shooting on Upton Court in Richland County

Latest News

WIS 6:30-7a weekly recurring - Syncbak
First Alert Weather, Sunrise, 8/21/23
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Another heat wave heading for the Midlands this week
WIS Sunday 10-11a recurring - Syncbak
First Alert Weather, Sunday evening, 8/20/23
WIS Sunday 10-11a recurring - Syncbak
First Alert Weather, Sunday morning, 8/20/23