FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Very hot and humid across the Midlands today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Summertime heat and humidity have returned to the Midlands to start the work week.

First Alert Headlines

· Humid and hot start to the week.

· Weak cold front brings us relief Wednesday.

· Another cold front brings thunderstorms this weekend.

First Alert Summary

Good morning! An upper-level ridge builds into the Midlands today and tomorrow. This means the heat and humidity we’ve gotten used to this summer will make a strong return! Thankfully, clouds will increase enough this afternoon to help limit our warming. High temperatures will hit the upper-90s, with a “feels-like” temperature around 104 degrees.

Tomorrow is even hotter! High temperatures will top out around 100 degrees, with a “feels-like” temperature around 105 degrees. On Wednesday, a backdoor cold front drops into the Midlands. With it, a stray shower or storm is possible before lunchtime. The main difference you’ll notice is lower humidity, as well as the cooler temperatures.

The lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures will hang with us on Thursday. Then, we’ll ramp the heat up yet again. Highs on Friday and Saturday will approach 100 degrees! By Saturday evening, another cold front drops into the Midlands. This one has more energy behind it and will bring us our next round of thunderstorms.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Clouds will slowly increase throughout the day, becoming partly to mostly cloudy by the evening. Highs in the mid and upper-90s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Humid, with temperatures falling into the mid-70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Very hot! High temperatures near 100 degrees. Heat index of 105 degrees.

Wednesday: Blend of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or storm is possible. Highs in the low-90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the mid-90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Hot and humid! Highs in the upper-90s.

