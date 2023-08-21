SkyView
Family celebrates Aiken mom’s memory with candlelight vigil

It's now been one year since a mother of four went missing... and her family and friends gathered as they push for closure...
By Jalen Tart
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week marks one year since Aiken, a mother of four went missing and on Sunday, Aug. 20, her family and friends gathered as they pushed for closure.

“We just need some type of closure as well as justice for her.”

Friends and family joined at Drew Park in Columbia Sunday to celebrate the life of Krystal Anderson.

Anderson went missing one year ago and her body still has not been found. However, family and friends want her to be remembered for how she lived and loved.

“She had so much ambition. But you know when you’re in these abusive type relationships, you don’t get to excel in life as much as you want because your abuser is always going to be an anchor to hold you down. So, she didn’t get to her full potential,” said Shidira Smothers.

Krystal was last seen in the yard of her home in Wagner, South Carolina where her 11-year-old son heard her scream and witnessed her longtime boyfriend Tony Berry putting her in the trunk of his car.

His car was later found burnt in a wooded area in Newberry County, but Krystal was not found in the trunk. Anderson has four children, who continue to hold out hope that her body will be found.

“The daily inspiration from their family, their getting that. But you know when a child is young, they need their mother, they want their mother, and their mother is used to being there,” said investigator Chandra Cleveland.

In the midst of this great tragedy, Krystal’s family remembers her as an excellent mother, great sister; she was beautiful and creative. Her sister Shidira explained what she would tell Krystal if she had the chance to speak with her again.

“I would tell her that I love her.  I would tell her that I’m happy to see her. I would tell her that everything that we talk about doing together opening up a salon together and I would tell her c’mon, let’s do it,” said Shidira Smothers.

Cleveland says the case is still under investigation with Aiken County authorities continuing to investigate as well.

Berry’s son Darius was charged with accessory after the fact to the murder. Investigators believe he helped Berry burn that car, which was part of evidence that was found in the woods in Newberry County.

