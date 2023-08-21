Deputies: Man arrested after high speed chase that ended in West Columbia, speeds over 140 mph

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested after a chase with deputies, with speeds that went over 140 mph on Saturday night, according to Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD).

Allen Williamson is charged with reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights, and resisting arrest.

According to an incident report from RCSD, a deputy saw a gray Dodge Charger that Kershaw County sent an alert out about near the entrance ramp to Interstate 20, off of Spears Creek Church Road in Richland County.

When the deputy activated their blue lights and siren, the Charger sped off, the incident report added.

Officials said the Charger weaved in and out of traffic, nearly hitting multiple cars before it drove up the entrance ramp into incoming traffic.

The deputy said they lost sight of the Charger, but was later told by a citizen the direction the Charger went.

After the RCSD helicopter found the Charger, the incident report stated aviation reported the car hit another deputy’s vehicle after “numerous near misses with passing cars” and driving through multiple stop signs.

Deputies said Williamson was then chased into Lexington County and ran on foot in a trailer park near Dreher Road before he was taken into custody.

